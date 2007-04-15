Wednesday 19 March 2025

GSK and Adolor halt trials of Entereg over safety concerns, future of the drug undecided

15 April 2007

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and USA-based Adolor have terminated the development of Entereg/Entrareg (alvimopan) after the investigational drug for post-operative ileus and opioid-induced constipation demonstrated a high rate of adverse events.

On the day of the news, April 9, shares in Exton, Pennsylvania-headquartered Adolor nose-dived 57% to $3.69 in after-market trading. Entereg is the firm's lead drug candidate and is part of a multi-year commercialization and development accord with GSK.

Entereg patients see "numerical imbalance" in serious AEs

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Ampersand Biomedicines raises $65 million
Biotechnology
Ampersand Biomedicines raises $65 million
19 March 2025
Biotechnology
Roche partners with OBT on novel immuno-oncology targets
19 March 2025
Biotechnology
Arbor adds $73.9 million to gene editing war chest
19 March 2025
Biotechnology
Positive batoclimab data from Immunovant, but doubts raised on further development
19 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Servier and Black Diamond collaborate on BDTX-4933
19 March 2025
Biotechnology
Alarm over Elevidys patient death
19 March 2025
Biotechnology
Stoke Therapeutics announces CEO transition
19 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company developing best-in-class non-opioid pain medicines.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze