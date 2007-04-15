GSK and Adolor halt trials of Entereg over safety concerns, future of the drug undecided

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and USA-based Adolor have terminated the development of Entereg/Entrareg (alvimopan) after the investigational drug for post-operative ileus and opioid-induced constipation demonstrated a high rate of adverse events.

On the day of the news, April 9, shares in Exton, Pennsylvania-headquartered Adolor nose-dived 57% to $3.69 in after-market trading. Entereg is the firm's lead drug candidate and is part of a multi-year commercialization and development accord with GSK.

Entereg patients see "numerical imbalance" in serious AEs