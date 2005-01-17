GSK and Galapagos form asthma alliance

Belgium-headquartered genomics-based drug discovery company Galapagos and UK pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline have entered into a target licensing and multi-year target identification collaboration in the area of respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK gains exclusive rights to novel asthma and allergy disease-modifying drug targets discovered by the Belgian firm via its siRNA-based adenovirus discovery technology. In return, Galapagos is due an upfront payment, research funding and milestones on target candidates developed further.