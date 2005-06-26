GSK and IAVI enter accord on AIDS vacc

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative have entered a public-private partnership to develop an AIDS vaccine using GSK's non-human primate adenovirus vector.
The collaboration marks the first-ever in AIDS vaccine research between a charity and a commercial drugs firm. Under the agreement, the IAVI will contribute technical expertise and funding. Researchers from both organizations will form a joint R&D team that will initially focus on vaccines designed to elicit immune responses against variants of HIV that circulate predominantly in Africa, and later dealing with strains found throughout the world.
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