GSK and Perlegen collaborate on genetic analysis

Perlegen Sciences of the USA says that it has expanded its relationship with UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline with an agreement that enables multiple genetics-related studies to be conducted over a period of time. Two previous whole-genome association studies were announced, one in October 2004, and another, Perlegen's first pharmaceutical collaboration, in September 2002.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
