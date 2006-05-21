GSK and US FDA warn of increased suicide risk for Paxil in young adults

In a letter issued to doctors, the UK's GlaxoSmithKline and the US Food and Drug Administration, warn that the one-time blockbuster antidepressant Paxil (paroxetine; US tradename Seroxat) may increase the risk of suicidal behavior in young people.
According to the London-headquartered drug major, the results of its recent analysis of clinical data on the drug indicate that "young adults, particularly those with major depressive disorder, may be at increased risk for suicidal behavior with paroxetine."
However, these safety concerns are unlikely to impact the UK firm severely. The agent, which generated sales of L1.1 billion ($1.9 billion) for GSK in 2004, is of declining importance (Marketletter August 29, 2005). By full-year 2005, its sales had dropped 42% to L615.0 million, due to generic competition, as well as the interruption to supply of Paxil CR during the year (Marketletters passim).
