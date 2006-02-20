GSK buys Pliva Research Inst for $50M

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, says it has reached agreement with Croatian group Pliva, to acquire its Pliva-Istrazivac'ki Institut, its proprietary R&D arm well known for its research into macrolides, in Zagreb. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during April 2006, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will make an upfront payment of $35.0 million to Pliva and, conditional on the entry of certain early-stage projects into clinical development, contingent payments totaling up to $15.0 million, thus the total potential cash consideration may be up to $50.0 million. In addition, Pliva will receive contingent royalty-based consideration pending commercialization of certain assets.

Also, GSK will take on all 130 employees of the Pliva Research Institute and will gain full ownership of the company, including all intellectual property and certain other assets such as an oncology early-stage clinical asset and preclinical compounds emerging from the macrolide research.