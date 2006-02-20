Saturday 8 November 2025

GSK buys Pliva Research Inst for $50M

20 February 2006

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, says it has reached agreement with Croatian group Pliva, to acquire its Pliva-Istrazivac'ki Institut, its proprietary R&D arm well known for its research into macrolides, in Zagreb. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during April 2006, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will make an upfront payment of $35.0 million to Pliva and, conditional on the entry of certain early-stage projects into clinical development, contingent payments totaling up to $15.0 million, thus the total potential cash consideration may be up to $50.0 million. In addition, Pliva will receive contingent royalty-based consideration pending commercialization of certain assets.

Also, GSK will take on all 130 employees of the Pliva Research Institute and will gain full ownership of the company, including all intellectual property and certain other assets such as an oncology early-stage clinical asset and preclinical compounds emerging from the macrolide research.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze