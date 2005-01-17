GSK cholesterol drug may also burn fat

Researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, USA, have uncovered a potential weight-loss application for GlaxoSmithKline's GW 501516, currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for dyslipidemia.

In studies with mice, the researchers found that the agent dramatically reduced weight gain, even when fed with high-fat foods, through activating the protein PPAR-delta, which speeds up metabolism and leads to the production of highly-efficient muscle fibers. Potential uses for such a drug, if developed, include weight loss in patients with metabolic disorders, heart disease or diabetes. A GSK spokesman confirmed to the Marketletter that the firm finds the results "highly interesting, and is currently looking at all the data with a possible view to extending the agent's development program."