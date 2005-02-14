GSK considering Toulouse site

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline is investigating the possibility of establishing research teams at the Toulouse, France, "canceropolis" which will open in 2007 on the former site of the AZF chemicals plant. Pierre Fabre is considering a move (see story above), while Sanofi-Aventis is already there and expects to double the size of its R&D base by 2010. Francois Chollet, assistant to the mayor of Toulouse, said GSK had asked for a place on the site though no final decision has been taken.
A spokesman for GSK said discussions were at an advanced stage. A partnership with public-sector research teams in Toulouse is being considered in order to form part of a project to create a competitive base for biological drug development. This project is reportedly to seek funding from the French government's technology and industrial support arm, Datar, at the end of February.
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