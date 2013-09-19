GSK could announce 10,000 lay-offs

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline is to become the latest firm to announce job-cuts, with over 6,000 positions to be terminated by 2013 in order to combat the upcoming patent losses, according to reports.

The company is set to announce its full-year results as the Marketletter goes to press and various news sources have reported that a round of lay-offs will follow the report. Some commentators placed the figure at more than 10,000 terminations.