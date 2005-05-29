GSK creates Center of Excellence

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has announced the creation of the Center of Excellence for External Drug Discovery combining the success of the Alternative Discovery Initiative with the R&D concept of the Centers of Excellence for Drug Discovery, one that has proven effective in harnessing talent and focusing energy on drug discovery.
Maxine Gowen is named senior vice president of the new CEEDD and will be supported by a small internal management team, responsible for delivering compounds with proof of therapeutic concept through partnerships with biotechnology companies, small- and mid-sized pharmaceutical firms and academic institutions. Like other CEDDs at GSK, the CEEDD will have its own budget and portfolio, but it will rely primarily on external scientific resources.
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