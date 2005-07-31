GSK debuts on-line program for patients with depression

In what the firm says is an effort to provide ongoing support for people with major depressive disorder (commonly referred to as depression), panic disorder and social anxiety disorder, UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has announced the launch of the HOPE For You project, a comprehensive patient support program that is customized to give information, encouragement and feedback to help people get on the road to recovery.

The program is based on a three-stage treatment plan. Stage I focuses on reducing symptoms, Stage II on keeping symptoms at bay and Stage III is about preventing symptom recurrence. The program is designed to help patients stay on their treatment regimen as directed by their physician to prevent a relapse of symptoms. Patients are offered tools to help encourage ongoing and effective communication with their health care providers and are given progress reports in addition to wellness planners.