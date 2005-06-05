GSK files Fluarix BLA with US FDA

GlaxoSmithKline is hoping to gain a slice of the US influenza market with the submission of a Biologics License Application for its flue vaccine Fluarix (split virion, inactivated) to the US Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has already been available for use in the USA under Investigational New Drug regulations, following the chronic influenza vaccine shortage in the country after the suspension of Chiron's UK manufacturing facilities (Marketletters passim).
Fluarix, which is currently marketed in 75 countries, will be sold exclusively in prefilled TipLok syringes for the active immunization of adults against influenza disease caused by influenza virus types A and B, the firm said.
"Right now, a limited number of companies supply injectable flu vaccine to the entire nation, making the system vulnerable when there are problems with supply as we saw last flu season," noted Christopher Viehbacher, president of GSK's US pharmaceuticals unit. "We're happy to be once again working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA to help fill this void in public health and, with FDA approval, we're committed to making Fluarix available before the next flu season," he stated.
