GSK first to submit an avian flu vacc to EMEA

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has submitted the first application for a pandemic influenza vaccine to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).

The application uses the core dossier approach, a novel European method that allows the evaluation and approval of an application based on a 'mock-up vaccine' before the outbreak of a pandemic. Once the actual virus strain has been identified at the time of the outbreak of the influenza pandemic, a variation to the core dossier is submitted to incorporate that strain.

Last year, the EMEA introduced a number of incentives to encourage companies to use this novel approval pathway. These include fee waivers for the evaluation of the core dossiers and for scientific advice. The Agency's scientific committee, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, has also committed itself to accelerating the scientific evaluation and advice procedures on dossiers for pandemic influenza vaccines.