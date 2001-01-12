GSK gets EC approval for Block Drug buy

GlaxoSmithKline's $1.24 billion acquisition of Block Drug (MarketletterOctober 16, 2000) has overcome its last regulatory hurdle with the news that approval for the deal has been granted by the European Commission. Clearance has already been received in the USA, Australia and Canada. Block Drug, which is chiefly known for its Sensodyne toothpaste, other dental products and a number of over-the-counter brands, employs 3,000 people and has a presence in over 100 countries.