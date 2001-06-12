GSK offers extra cut-price drugs to more customers, incl NGOs, employers,

GlaxoSmithKline has widened the range of HIV/AIDS and anti-malaria drugswhich it offers at "sustainable preferential prices" and will now make them available to 63 developing countries.
Newly included in GSK's list of eligible countries are all Least Developed Countries, as identified by the United Nations, and all of sub-Saharan Africa. The company will also widen the range of customer groups eligible for preferential pricing, including UN Secretary General Kofi Annan's proposed Global Health Fund.
GSK made these announcements at the publication of a new report, Facing the Challenge, which chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier said was a signal of the company's intention and commitment to making access to medicines a continued priority. "We are extending our preferential pricing offers to more products, to more countries and to more customer groups, in an effort to secure greater access for patients to treatment that is both appropriate and sustainable," said Dr Garnier. "We aim to communicate our overall intentions, activities and progress on an annual basis, as well as providing regular updates on specific programs and policies."
