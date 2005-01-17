GSK pays Avant $2M as Rotarix MAA accepted

The USA's Avant Immunotherapeutics has received a $2 million milestone payment from UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, triggered as the Marketing Approval Application for Rotarix rotavirus vaccine, which it licensed to GSK in 1997, was accepted by the European Medicines Agency for review. Shares in the US firm were up 2.4% to $2.05 in late-afternoon trading on the day of the announcement, January 6.
The vaccine is an oral, two-dose treatment against infection from rotavirus, the leading cause of severe gastroenteritis in infants and young children aged three-24 months, leading to over 500,000 deaths worldwide per annum.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze