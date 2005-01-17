GSK pays Avant $2M as Rotarix MAA accepted

The USA's Avant Immunotherapeutics has received a $2 million milestone payment from UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, triggered as the Marketing Approval Application for Rotarix rotavirus vaccine, which it licensed to GSK in 1997, was accepted by the European Medicines Agency for review. Shares in the US firm were up 2.4% to $2.05 in late-afternoon trading on the day of the announcement, January 6.

The vaccine is an oral, two-dose treatment against infection from rotavirus, the leading cause of severe gastroenteritis in infants and young children aged three-24 months, leading to over 500,000 deaths worldwide per annum.