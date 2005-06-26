GSK Philippines plans to boost sales 10%

New products and healthy demand for its existing ranges is expected to increase GlaxoSmithKline Philippines' sales 10% this year, with total turnover reaching 11.0 billion pesos ($199.4 million), according to Amado Tadena, the firm's president and managing director. GSK is also hoping the reintroduction of its ValueHealth program will also boost sales. Launched last year, this offers over-the-counter medicines including amoxicillin, erythromycin and other antibiotics at prices10%-30% below similar products from other pharmaceutical companies. Drugs and medicines covered by ValueHealth account for about 16% of GSK's total sales in the Philippines.
Mr Tadena added that, "among the new products, is an antibiotic acquired from Eli Lilly, as part of GSK's new business model, preferring to purchase existing products no longer marketed by their original manufacturer. Under this arrangement, GSK will market the product, which was not identified, without having to reformulate its composition but using its own label." The firm intends to acquire more such products next year and will market them at reduced prices to further encourage sales, reports local correspondent Arturo Ramos, who adds that GSK Philippines is the first drugmaker in the country to use this business model.
Counterfeit drug problems
