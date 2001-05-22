Thursday 23 October 2025

GSK pleased with start to 2001

22 May 2001

GlaxoSmith Kline has held its inaugural annual general meeting in Londonand chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier used the occasion to outline his priorities for the company, ie to improve R&D productivity, "achieve excellence in product commercialization, be the partner of choice for in-licensing and work in partnership with governments, agencies and charities to expand access to our medicines."

He started by noting the successful launch of GSK's combination asthma treatment Advair (salmeterol/fluticasone) in the USA, pointing out that since its arrival on the market there, its take-off has exceeded the firm's expectations. Advair, which is sold as Seretide elsewhere, is currently the fastest-growing respiratory medicine in Europe, Dr Garnier said, and he expects similarly strong growth in the USA. The company is also hoping that its irritable bowel syndrome drug Lotronex (alosetron) may return to the market after its withdrawal last year amid side-effect concerns (Marketletter December 4, 2000).

Dr Garnier went on to claim that GSK "is leading the way" with offers of preferential pricing for HIV/AIDS medicines, and has over 20 active R&D projects for diseases predominant in developing countries. It is the only company that is researching vaccines for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, he added, and the firm is looking at supplying drugs for some diseases at manufacturing cost to poorer nations. Dr Garnier also claimed that significant progress has been made around access issues in recent months and "a growing sense of partnership" has now emerged between drugmakers, governments and aid agencies (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neuphoria trial failure prompts anxiety
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Takeda bulks up oncology portfolio via deal with Innovent
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Change goes on at Novo Nordisk with new board to be elected
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Tezspire approved in the EU for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Ipsen to acquire French biotech ImCheck
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s efdoralprin alfa meets Phase II endpoints
22 October 2025

Company Spotlight

ImCheck Therapeutics
A privately-held French biotech advancing a clinical pipeline of gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze