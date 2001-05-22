GSK pleased with start to 2001

GlaxoSmith Kline has held its inaugural annual general meeting in Londonand chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier used the occasion to outline his priorities for the company, ie to improve R&D productivity, "achieve excellence in product commercialization, be the partner of choice for in-licensing and work in partnership with governments, agencies and charities to expand access to our medicines."

He started by noting the successful launch of GSK's combination asthma treatment Advair (salmeterol/fluticasone) in the USA, pointing out that since its arrival on the market there, its take-off has exceeded the firm's expectations. Advair, which is sold as Seretide elsewhere, is currently the fastest-growing respiratory medicine in Europe, Dr Garnier said, and he expects similarly strong growth in the USA. The company is also hoping that its irritable bowel syndrome drug Lotronex (alosetron) may return to the market after its withdrawal last year amid side-effect concerns (Marketletter December 4, 2000).

Dr Garnier went on to claim that GSK "is leading the way" with offers of preferential pricing for HIV/AIDS medicines, and has over 20 active R&D projects for diseases predominant in developing countries. It is the only company that is researching vaccines for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, he added, and the firm is looking at supplying drugs for some diseases at manufacturing cost to poorer nations. Dr Garnier also claimed that significant progress has been made around access issues in recent months and "a growing sense of partnership" has now emerged between drugmakers, governments and aid agencies (Marketletters passim).