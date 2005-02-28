GSK rebrands HIV/ AIDS drugs for Africa

GlaxoSmithKline says it has rebranded two of the antiretroviral drugs which it supplies at discounted prices to sub-Saharan African nations, in order to prevent the products being diverted back to Europe.

Epivir (lamivudine) and Combivir (lamivudine and zidovudine) destined for the African states are now red in color rather than white, and are being shipped in new packaging with barcodes in order to aid tracking, reports Reuters.