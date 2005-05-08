GSK resolves production problems with FDA; agrees increased royalties with SkyePharma

As reported briefly last week, GlaxoSmithKline has reached agreement on a Consent Decree with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its Cidra, Puerto Rico, manufacturing site, where production of its controlled-release form of the antidepressant Paxil CR (paroxetine) and diabetes drug Avandamet (rosiglitazone) was suspended earlier this year (Marketletter March 14).

Under the terms of the deal, no financial fines were imposed on the company, but the Decree does allow for potential future penalties up to a maximum of $10.0 million if GSK fails to meet the terms of the accord. Also, the group is required to post a $650.0 million bond to ensure that product previously withheld by the FDA is appropriately destroyed or reconditioned.

Additionally, GSK has entered into an accord to increase the royalties it pays to SkyePharma on Paxil CR turnover from 3% to 4%, and make a one-time payment to the firm of $10.0 million. As GSK has been unable to supply this drug in the USA since March 4, it has also agreed to pay SkyePharma the same level of royalty as had been budgeted for revenues from the product as of March 4 while it remains off the market.