GSK's Adartrel gets EU OK for RLS

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that the European Commission has adopted a positive decision on its Marketing Authorization Application submitted regarding Adartrel (ropinirole) for the treatment of severe idiopathic restless legs syndrome (RLS). The drug is a dopamine agonist which mediates its effect by mimicking the neurotransmitter dopamine, thereby increasing the level of neurotransmission in the brain.

The decision is based on the results from various trials of Adartrel, which demonstrated that the compound significantly-improved RLS symptoms compared to placebo. In addition, the drug showed efficacy in the treatment of periodic limb-movements of sleep, as well as producing significant improvement in sleep parameters in patients suffering sleep disturbance and daytime somnolence.

The firm added that it expects to receive national marketing authorizations from European Union member states in the next few months.