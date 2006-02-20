GSK's Arixtra "cuts VTE risk 47%," ARTEMIS study

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that results from the ARTEMIS study of its antithrombotic Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) show that it reduced patients' risk of overall venous thromboembolism 46.7%, with no increased risk of major bleeds compared with placebo.

Published in the February 11 issue of the British Medical Journal, the study evaluated the overall efficacy and safety of the selective Factor Xa inhibitor in older acutely-ill patients.