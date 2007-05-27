Friday 12 September 2025

GSK's Cervarix cleared in Australia

27 May 2007

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that its cervical cancer vaccine, Cervarix, has been granted a licence by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia for the prevention of cervical cancer and precancerous lesions associated with the most common cancer-causing human papillomavirus types. The product is now approved in Australia for use in females aged 10 to 45 years and represents its first major market licence. Cervarix has been tested in over 40,000 females in clinical trials, showing consistently high levels of efficacy in preventing precancerous lesions due to cancer-causing virus types 16 and 18, as well as a good safety profile. Study data also showed preliminary evidence of additional protection against infection by other viral serotypes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Dewpoint closes Series D to advance first-in-class c-mod into clinical development for gastric cancer
Biotechnology
Dewpoint closes Series D to advance first-in-class c-mod into clinical development for gastric cancer
12 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Intercept withdraws Ocaliva for PBC from the US market
12 September 2025
Biotechnology
$1.25 million penalty for FibroGen over ‘false and misleading statements’ case
12 September 2025
Biotechnology
Rewiring immunity: CAR-T steps into autoimmune disease
12 September 2025
Biotechnology
$150 million private placement for Maze Therapeutics
12 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Revolution advances daraxonrasib to Phase III in pancreatic cancer
12 September 2025
Generics
AbbVie settles Rinvoq patent disputes, pushing back generics to 2037
12 September 2025

Company Spotlight

REVOLUTION Medicines
Revolution Medicines discovers and develops important new medicines for cancer patients by translating frontier oncology targets—proteins that drive the growth of cancers or that control immune responses that can defeat them.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze