Friday 22 November 2024

GSK's flu vacc protects 80% of trial subjects

25 July 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has reported headline data showing that its H5N1 pandemic flu vaccine achieved a high immune response against a low dose of antigen. The vaccine, which uses a proprietary adjuvant, enabled over 80% of subjects who received 3.8mcg of antigen to demonstrate a strong seroprotective immune response.

According to the London-headquartered firm, this level of seroprotection meets or exceeds target criteria set by regulatory agencies for registration of influenza vaccines. Efficacy results at these levels of antigen dosage have also not been reported for any other H5N1 vaccine in development to date, including those using other adjuvants such as alum. Jean-Paul Garnier, GSK's chief executive, noted that "all being well, we expect to make regulatory filings for the vaccine in the coming months."

The results were based on an interim analysis of a clinical trial conducted in Belgium, which involved 400 healthy adults aged 18-60 years. The vaccine tested was produced from inactivated H5N1 virus and contained GSK's novel, proprietary adjuvant. In this study, immune response was defined as the increase in the number of antibodies an individual produced in response to the vaccine. Levels of antibody protection were established through measurement of hemagglutination inhibition, which is a standard efficacy measure used in the evaluation of influenza vaccines, and GSK defined its endpoint of strong seroprotection as an HI titer of greater than 40.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze