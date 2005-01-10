GSK's Kivexa granted EU approval

UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline says its has received marketing approval from the European Commission for Kivexa, a new HIV medication which combines two antiretrovirals in one tablet dosed once daily with no food or fluid necessity.

Kivexa is comprised of two widely-used nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Epivir (lamivudine) and Ziagen (abacavir sulfate), and is indicated for treatment of HIV infection in combination with other antiretroviral medications in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.