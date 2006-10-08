GSK's Lamictal linked to babies' cleft palates

The US Food and Drug Administration has said that new data suggest that babies exposed to GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal (lamotrigine) during the first three months of pregnancy may have a higher chance of being born with a cleft lip or cleft palate.

The agency urges women who are taking Lamictal and are pregnant or are thinking of becoming so, to talk with their doctor, but stresses that as the drug is used for seizures or bipolar disorder, serious conditions that need treatment even during pregnancy, they should not start or stop using Lamictal without talking to their physician.

It adds that more research is needed to be sure about this possibly increased chance of cleft lip or palate in babies born to mothers who take Lamictal. This information, it says, reflects the FDA's preliminary analysis of data concerning this drug and the agency is considering, but has not reached a final conclusion.