GSK's Lamictal linked to babies' cleft palates

The US Food and Drug Administration has said that new data suggest that babies exposed to GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal (lamotrigine) during the first three months of pregnancy may have a higher chance of being born with a cleft lip or cleft palate.
The agency urges women who are taking Lamictal and are pregnant or are thinking of becoming so, to talk with their doctor, but stresses that as the drug is used for seizures or bipolar disorder, serious conditions that need treatment even during pregnancy, they should not start or stop using Lamictal without talking to their physician.
It adds that more research is needed to be sure about this possibly increased chance of cleft lip or palate in babies born to mothers who take Lamictal. This information, it says, reflects the FDA's preliminary analysis of data concerning this drug and the agency is considering, but has not reached a final conclusion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze