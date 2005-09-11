GSK's Rotarix could "lower EU rotavirus burden 89%"

New data presented at the World Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases on September 9 has predicted that UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, could reduce the European rotavirus gastroenteritis health care burden a massive 89%.

Rotavirus is the most common diarrheal pathogen in children under five years of age across the world. In the European Union alone, rotavirus annually accounts for 24 million diarrheal episodes in children of this age group, leading to one million doctor visits and 100,000 hospitalizations each year.

Using a modeling approach, investigators analysed the geographical distribution of various rotavirus strains against the severe RVGE caused by these different variants. Assuming 100% coverage and no herd immunity, the model estimated that the total rotavirus severe disease burden worldwide could be reduced 86%. Clinical trial data, also presented at the WSPID meeting, found that Rotarix reduced RVGE hospitalizations 85%.