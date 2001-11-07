GSK's Seroxat for GAD

GlaxoSmithKline's Seroxat (paroxetine) has become the first selectiveserotonin re-uptake inhibitor to be licensed for generalized anxiety disorder. The drug was cleared in the UK this month for this indication, which is associated with considerable functional impairment equivalent in magnitude to that of major depression. In a clinical program, Seroxat was found to be more effective in the treatment of the three most important symptoms of GAD - worry, anxiety and tension.