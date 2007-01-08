GSK's Tykerb plus Xeloda superior to Xeloda alone, says NEJM study

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that new Phase III data published in the December 28 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine show that its drug Tykerb (lapatinib) plus Roche's Xeloda (capecitabine) is superior to Xeloda alone in HER2-positive advanced breast cancer patients who had progressed following prior therapy, including Roche's breakthrough drug Herceptin (trastuzumab).
