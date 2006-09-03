GSK's update warnings on Dexedrine in response to FDA call

In a letter posted on the US Food and Drug Administration's web site, UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has provided notification of an update to warning information for its attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Dexedrine (dextroamphetamine sulfate) Spansule. The letter states that "misuse of amphetamines may cause sudden death and serious cardiovascular adverse events."
GSK explained that the document was issued in response to an FDA request to all manufacturers of central nervous system-stimulating ADHD treatments for additional standardized prescribing information, based on the recommendations of two of the agency's advisory committees.
Additionally, the warning update includes information on the risk of sudden death in patients with pre-existing structural cardiac abnormalities, as well as a section covering potential psychiatric events.
