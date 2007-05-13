GSK's vaccine DTaP-IPV performs well at Ph III

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that the results of a US trial indicate that its developmental combination vaccine DTaP-IPV, (diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis and inactivated poliovirus) elicited comparable levels of immune response to separately administered DTaP (sold as Infanrix) and IPV (IPOL).
The Phase III study, which recruited 3,156 children between the ages of four and six, split its subjects into two treatment groups, namely, those that received DTaP-IPV co-administered with the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, and those that received separately administered DTaP and IPV plus MMR. A subset of 1,331 participants underwent serological testing to evaluate the combined vaccine's immunogenicity.
The results showed that the overall immune response was comparable between both groups and that a booster response was achieved by 92.2% and 92.6% of children in each treatment arm, respectively. Furthermore, all subjects in both study cohorts had seroprotective levels of anti-D, and-T and anti-poliovirus type 2 and 3 antibodies, and all but one member of the DTaP-IPV arm had seroprotective antibodies to poliovirus type 1. In total, 99.8% of those enrolled in the program had seroprotective levels of antibodies to pertussis.
