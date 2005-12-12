GSK says combination HIV therapy increases treatment adherence

Fixed-dose combination therapies for HIV may increase the likelihood of treatment adherence among patients, according to a recent study funded by UK pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline.
The trial, which was published in the November issue of AIDS Care, examined the adherence of 2,112 patients taking a fixed-dose combination of lamivudine and zidovudine, marketed as Combivir by GSK. The data showed that patients taking the drug achieved greater than 95% adherence to therapy, two times more than those who took the medications separately, the firm notes.
