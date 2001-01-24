GSK/Sequenom link for DNA screening

USA-based Sequenom and GlaxoSmithKline have entered into a collaborationto screen DNA samples from type 2 diabetes mellitus patients and controls. GSK will provide approximately 500 identified single-nucleotide polymorphisms, the most common form of genetic variation, and more than 900 DNA samples, while Sequenom will validate the SNPs and screen them against DNA samples using the firm's automated assay development process and Mass ARRAY technology. Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.
