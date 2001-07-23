GSK/Shionogi enter multi-product alliance

Japan's Shionogi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to set up a joint venture todevelop and market several drugs in clinical trials, including new agents against HIV and neurological disorders.

Under the terms of a letter of intent, the JV will initially have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize four compounds contributed by Shionogi and one by GSK. The products are as follows:

- S-1360, for HIV infection. This compound inhibits HIV integrase, the only viral enzyme target unaffected by current HIV therapies. Now in Phase II clinical studies, this integrase inhibitor has progressed further in development than any other drug in its class. The JV will also have rights to all follow-up integrase inhibitors from Shionogi and GSK;