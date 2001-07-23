GSK/Shionogi enter multi-product alliance

Japan's Shionogi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to set up a joint venture todevelop and market several drugs in clinical trials, including new agents against HIV and neurological disorders.
Under the terms of a letter of intent, the JV will initially have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize four compounds contributed by Shionogi and one by GSK. The products are as follows:
- S-1360, for HIV infection. This compound inhibits HIV integrase, the only viral enzyme target unaffected by current HIV therapies. Now in Phase II clinical studies, this integrase inhibitor has progressed further in development than any other drug in its class. The JV will also have rights to all follow-up integrase inhibitors from Shionogi and GSK;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze