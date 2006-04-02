GSK starts testing new anti-counterfeiting technology

In the USA, GlaxoSmithKline has begun distributing a medicine tagged with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology as part of a pilot project to help protect patient safety.

The tags, about the size of a postage stamp, will be placed on all bottles of the antiretroviral Trizivir (abacavir, zidovudine and lamivudine), an HIV drug distributed in the USA. When scanned at close range, the tags will help verify that the medicine bottle contains authentic Trizivir. This specific drug was selected for the project because it has been listed by the US National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as one of 32 brands most susceptible to counterfeiting and diversion, notes GSK.

Response to FDA call to industry