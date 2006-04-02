GSK starts testing new anti-counterfeiting technology

In the USA, GlaxoSmithKline has begun distributing a medicine tagged with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology as part of a pilot project to help protect patient safety.
The tags, about the size of a postage stamp, will be placed on all bottles of the antiretroviral Trizivir (abacavir, zidovudine and lamivudine), an HIV drug distributed in the USA. When scanned at close range, the tags will help verify that the medicine bottle contains authentic Trizivir. This specific drug was selected for the project because it has been listed by the US National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as one of 32 brands most susceptible to counterfeiting and diversion, notes GSK.
Response to FDA call to industry
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze