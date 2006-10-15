GSK submits sNDA to FDA for Advir Diskus

UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline says it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration requesting expanded labeling for its Advir Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder), after a three-year study indicated that the agent reduced the risk of death and the rate of exacerbations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Currently, the product is approved as a maintenance therapy for the treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD associated with chronic bronchitis.