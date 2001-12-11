GSK subscribes to Gene Logic services

GlaxoSmithKline has subscribed to Gene Logic's GeneExpress suite ofgene-expression information products in an agreement that will include access to the latter's BioExpress module, the largest data subset of the suite. This consists of gene expression and associated clinical information from a broad range of normal and diseased human tissues, tissues from model animal systems and human and animal cell lines.
In addition, the agreement provides for Gene Logic to construct with GSK a separate customized database containing segments of GSK's in-house data, which will be fully integrated with the BioExpress data. Financial details of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.
