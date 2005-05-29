GSK to bid for Boots Healthcare

UK-based pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has said it is preparing to consider a bid for pharmacy chain Boots' L1.0 billion ($1.83 billion) over-the-counter medicines business, according to UK press reports.

Other reported contenders for this operation, which could carry a price tag of L1.0-L1.2 billion, include US firms Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer.