GSK to move four cancer drug candidates into late-stage development in 2006

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker by sales, provided an upbeat presentation on its oncology portfolio at an analysts' meeting in New York, USA, where it said that it expects to move four cancer drug candidates into late-stage clinical trials next year as part of its aim to become a major player in the fastest-growing sector of the pharmaceutical industry.
The company currently ranks eleventh in the oncology market, with sales of around $1.7 billion a year - or just 5% of group turnover, a level which GSK's chairman of R&D, Tachi Yamada, said is "unacceptable" given the group's overall size. Dr Yamada also told analysts that he expects that the market for oncology agents will nearly double to $70.0 billion by 2009, from its current $42.0 billion. He added that, "from modest beginnings, we now have a [cancer drug] pipeline which is one of the largest in our industry with seven assets expected to be in Phase III development in the coming months," including the four New Chemical Entities highlighted at the New York meeting.
Tykerb has blockbuster potential
