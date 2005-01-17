GSK to spend L3.5M to promote NiQuitin in "no-smoking" Italy

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline is on the verge of launching a L3.5 million ($6.7 million) marketing campaign for its anti-smoking drug NiQuitin in Italy, where a ban on smoking in public places is about to come into force, following the launch of the product there this month, a GSK spokeswoman has confirmed to the Marketletter. The company, which is also planning similar campaigns in the traditionally smoking-associated European markets of Spain and Portugal, already leads the nicotine replacement therapy market in the UK with sales of L160 million a year; the firm declined to provide a target revenue forecast for Italy.