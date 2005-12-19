GSK updates Paxil warnings

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says it has changed the labeling of its antidepresant Paxil (paroxetine hydrochloride) in response to a new US Food and Drug Administration study suggesting that the drug increases the risk of birth defects. In the epidemiological trials, the most commonly-observed defects were ventricular and arterial septal malformations. Pior to the labeling change, the drug was designated as a pregnancy category C compound, denoting caution about its use by pregnant women. It has subsequently been changed to a category D drug which requires prescribing physicians to advise patients of the drug's potentially damaging effects, consider discontinuence in pregnant women and to give appropriate consideration to the drug's use.
GSK initiates Tykerb trials
In more positive news, the firm says it has initiated a global Phase II trial of Tykerb (lapatinib) in the treatment of ErbB2-over-expressing breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain. The program will assess the drug's efficacy by monitoring lesions in the brain using magnetic resonance imaging. GSK plans to enroll 220 patients into the study which, it says, will allow it to produce extensive safety and efficacy data
