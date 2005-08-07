GTC Bio passes key patent hurdle with protein-generating tech

GTC Biotherapeutics says that the patent application for its key protein-generating technology has cleared an important evaluative hurdle.

The company said it received a notice of allowance for its tangential flow filtration technology, which extracts therapeutic proteins from unprocessed cow's milk. Those proteins are used to develop a variety of potential vaccines and treatments for such maladies as malaria and solid tumors.

In January, GTC announced it would sell $10.4 million in common stock in an effort to raise money to fund clinical trials and product development. The deal involved 7.7 million shares priced at $1.35 each, reports Bizjournals.com.