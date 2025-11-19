GTI Starts Further Brain Tumor Trial

Genetic Therapy Inc has begun another Phase I/II trial of its gene therapy for malignant brain tumors, this time in pediatric patients. Two multisite trials of the technique are already ongoing in adult patients (Marketletters passim). In addition, the company recently initiated a Phase I/II study in adult patients with multiple myeloma.
This approach relies on transfecting tumor cells with the gene, which codes for the viral enzyme thymidine kinase (HS-k), and renders the cells susceptible to treatment with systemically-administered ganciclovir. GTI was awarded a key patent for the process earlier in the year, and is collaborating with Swiss major Sandoz on the development of the technique.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze