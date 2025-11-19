GTI Starts Further Brain Tumor Trial

Genetic Therapy Inc has begun another Phase I/II trial of its gene therapy for malignant brain tumors, this time in pediatric patients. Two multisite trials of the technique are already ongoing in adult patients (Marketletters passim). In addition, the company recently initiated a Phase I/II study in adult patients with multiple myeloma.

This approach relies on transfecting tumor cells with the gene, which codes for the viral enzyme thymidine kinase (HS-k), and renders the cells susceptible to treatment with systemically-administered ganciclovir. GTI was awarded a key patent for the process earlier in the year, and is collaborating with Swiss major Sandoz on the development of the technique.