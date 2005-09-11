GTx reveals positive trial results for Ostarine

Specialist men's health biotechnology company GTx, headquartered in Memphis, USA, has announced positive results of Phase I clinical trials of its sarcopenia treatment Ostarine (a selective androgen receptor modulator).
Study data showed that the drug produced consistent anabolic activity without evidence of any unwanted androgenic side effects on the prostate or sebaceous glands. The company intends to move forward into Phase II trials of the compound, specifically examining its potential use in the treatment of muscle wastage associated with andropause (the age-related reduction in testosterone levels).
