Guardant Health

A precision oncology company specializing in blood- and tissue-based genomic profiling to inform cancer treatment decisions.

In April 2025, the company expanded its portfolio with the launch of Guardant360 Tissue-First, a comprehensive tissue molecular profiling test that integrates DNA, RNA, and AI-powered PD-L1 analysis. This new offering complements Guardant360 CDx, the company's FDA-approved liquid biopsy test, and supports a "blood-first, tissue-next" approach to genomic testing in oncology.

Guardant Health’s therapeutic focus spans a wide range of advanced solid tumors, providing clinicians with critical information to match patients with targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Its core products, Guardant360 CDx and TissueNext, are widely reimbursed by Medicare and major commercial insurers, facilitating broader adoption in clinical practice.

Latest Guardant Health News

Guardant Health and Pfizer team up
25 April 2025
