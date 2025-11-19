Guatemala Preparing New Patents Law

Preparations are underway in Guatemala for the introduction of new patent legislation; the country currently only recognizes process patents and not product patents.
The Guatemalan pharmaceutical industry association, ASINFAGUA, which represents the national companies, suggests that a bill for new legislation is being put together as a result of pressure from the US embassy and FEDERFARMA, the Central American association for multinational pharmaceutical companies.
The bill has yet to be presented to the Congress, but there is pressure for this to take place, according to ASINFAGUA, which adds that there has been no discussion in Congress as yet regarding new patent legislation. No political party has patents on its agenda in Guatemala, and the industry association suggests that the bill is unlikely to be discussed this year, although it will come up in 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze