Guerbet Sees "Markedly Lower" 1995 Profits

French producer of radiology-sector drug products Guerbet has reported "markedly lower" net profits in 1995 compared with the year earlier, when the company's net profits were 56 million French francs ($11.3 million). The company had originally forecast 1995 profits of 57 million francs.

Among the reasons given by Guerbet for the profits downturn is the contribution of 2.5 billion francs the government is to levy on the French pharmaceutical industry (Marketletters passim). The group's financial director, Philippe Barthelet, said it was difficult to calculate Guerbet's individual contribution to this levy because the method of calculation had not yet been defined. However, he warned that "its weight will certainly be heavy."

The levy - or sanction as some commentators are describing it - will be partly based on companies' French drug sales growth. In Guerbet's case, the levy will be more of a burden because the company launched two new products last year; Xenetix for X-ray examination and Endorem, a nuclear imaging agent. Both products have been well-received, and sales have been boosted as a result. Guerbet could thus face a payment of 15-31 million francs, according to estimates by some financial analysts in Paris.