Guidant recruits first subject in RESOLVE-AF

Guidant Corp says it has enrolled the first patient in the RESOLVE-AF (RandomizEd Study Of SurgicaL Ablation with MicrowaVe Energy for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation) clinical trial, which is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of its FLEX Microwave Surgical Ablation System to treat permanent AF patients undergoing mitral valve surgery.
The prospective, randomized study aims to recruit 200 patients at up to 40 US and European centers; results may be used to obtain Food and Drug Administration approval to treat permanent AF with the technology.
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