Guilford completes sale and leaseback for $19.4M in net proceeds

Guilford Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that it has completed a sale and leaseback of its facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, with BioMed Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, leasing and developing laboratory and office space for life science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The net proceeds of this transaction to the company were $19.4 million.

In connection with this transaction, Guilford has entered into a long-term lease with BioMed for the facilities. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including providing additional working capital to support its development pipeline and the continued advancement of its anesthesia product Aquavan (a prodrug of propofol) Injection development program, currently in Phase III clinical testing.