Guilford Files For Brain Cancer Treatment

Guilford Pharmaceuticals has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Gliadel wafer, its implantable chemotherapeutic agent for malignant brain tumors.

Gliadel is a biodegradeable polymer implant, incorporating the anticancer drug carmustine, which is placed into the surgical cavities created when a brain tumor is removed. As the wafer gradually dissolves, it slowly releases carmustine at the lesion site, allowing a much lower total dose of the drug to be applied than when it is given intravenously.

Phase III Data In April 1995, the results of Guilford's first Phase III clinical trial of Gliadel were published in The Lancet. A total of 222 patients undergoing surgery for recurrent malignant glioma were enrolled into this placebo-controlled, double-blind study. Those who received the Gliadel wafer had their overall survival increased by approximately 35% compared to placebo, with no clinically-important adverse effects attributable to the product.